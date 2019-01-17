Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

#10yearchallenge trending now in Mollywood: See Pics

Jan 17, 2019, 04:20 pm IST
Less than a minute

#10 year challenge is the latest craze trending on social media. Mollywood stars too participated and took us back to 2009 to shed light on how they looked then.

Take a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram

10 year challenge! ?? Swipe.. #juneiscominginfeb #junemovie

A post shared by Rajisha Vijayan (@rajishavijayan) on

 

View this post on Instagram

?

A post shared by Aju Varghese (@ajuvarghese) on

View this post on Instagram

okay okay , 10 year challenge 13 // 23

A post shared by Ahaana Krishna (@ahaana_krishna) on

Tags

Related Articles

The Hyderabad municipal authorities poisoned 150 dogs to death

May 30, 2018, 07:45 pm IST

11 suspected Drug Criminals and two Soldiers killed during a Police car chase

Aug 21, 2018, 06:21 pm IST

Festivals should inspire us to do something for society and nation : Narendra Modi

Sep 30, 2017, 08:35 pm IST

You tried Narendra Modi and he broke your trust, now try Congress ,says Rahul Gandhi

Oct 2, 2018, 08:40 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close