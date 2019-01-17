Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary: See Pics

Jan 17, 2019, 02:12 pm IST
Akshay Kumar and his wife, writer Twinkle Khanna, were spotted outside a Juhu restaurant on Tuesday, where they celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary with friends. The Bollywood couple was joined by Sunny and Anu Dewan, and Bobby and Tania Deol.

Akshay wore a black T-shirt and dark pants, while Twinkle wore a white shirt and gold skirt combo. The couples posed for the photographers outside the restaurant. The same group was spotted out for dinner at Akshay Kumar’s birthday in September.

Videos from that party showed Twinkle getting into the wrong car, much to Akshay and Bobby’s amusement.

