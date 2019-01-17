CBI registers FIRs against 4 more shelter homes

In Bihar, the CBI has registered FIRs against four more shelter homes in the state in connection with alleged sexual abuse of children. The agency filed the case against two shelter homes in Munger and one each in Gaya and Bhagalpur. This is in addition to it’s an ongoing probe into the case of sexual exploitation of minor girls at the Muzaffarpur shelter home.

According to FIR, these shelter homes were being run in violation of provisions of Juvenile Justice Act 2015, besides being involved in financial irregularities. On November 28 last year the Supreme Court had asked the CBI to probe the alleged abuse of inmates at 17 shelter homes in Bihar listed in a study conducted by Tata Institute of Social Sciences.