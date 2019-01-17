High Court Division bench stays order cancelling Karat Razack’s election victory

A division bench of the High Court has stayed the single bench order cancelling the election victory of Koduvally MLA Karat Razack.The 30-day temporary stay was issued after Karat Razack’s advocate submitted a petition. The division bench also clarified that Karat Razack can attend the assembly during this period.

Earlier the single bench cancelled Karat Razack’s election victory after a petition contented that the MLA, who contested as an Independent candidate supporting the Left Democratic Front (LDF), created a documentary defaming his opponent and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) candidate MA Razaque Master. The petition filed by Koduvally natives K P Muhammad and Muhammad Kunji contended that Karat Razack used CDs and documentaries defaming the character of Razaque Master.

Karat Razack had left the IUML after as he was not allowed to contest from Koduvally. He switched allegiance and contented as an independent supporting the LDF. Karat Razack tasted victory by 573 votes. During the election Karat Razack also had the support of PTA Rahim MLA’s National Secular Conference party. Even after the elections Karat Razack continued to cooperate with NSC