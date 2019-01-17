Kumbh Mela 2019: President Ram Nath Kovind to perform puja at Sangam in Prayagraj

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Kumbh Mela 2019 in Prayagraj on Thursday, January 17. During the visit, he will be performing Puja at Sangam and meet the saints and seers camping in the Mela.

The President will also inaugurate a two-day Gandhian Resurgence Summit at the camp of Parmarth Niketan Ashram at Arail side of Mela and unveil the statue of Maharshi Bharadwaj. Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will also attend the function.

Lakhs of people took a dip to mark the beginning of the Kumbh Mela on Tuesday amid the chants of ‘Har Har Gange’. As per the administration, about 1.4 crore people had taken the ritual bath in the holy waters of the Sangam by the end of Day 1 of the 50-day Mela.

More than 12 crore people are expected to visit the Kumbh between now and Maha Shivratri on March 4.

It is traditionally called ‘Ardh Kumbh’ as it takes place twice in 12 years. But the present Uttar Pradesh government recently renamed it ‘Kumbh’.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government has allocated Rs 4,200 crore for the Kumbh Mela, which is more than thrice the budget of the Maha Kumbh in 2013, making the mega pilgrimage perhaps the costliest ever.