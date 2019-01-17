Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Light Combat Helicopter developed by HAL Successfully Completes Air to Air Missile Firing

Jan 17, 2019, 02:55 pm IST
The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) designed and developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) on Thursday successfully carried out air to air missile firing on a moving aerial target, news agency ANI reported.

Other weapons on the LCH include a 20mm Turret gun and 70 mm Rockets, the firing trials of which have already been completed last year, the tweet further said.

Talking on the trials, HAL chief R Madhavan said, “This is the first time in the country that a helicopter has carried out air-to-air missile engagement. None of the helicopters with the military services in the country has demonstrated such a capability. With this, LCH has successfully completed all weapon integration tests and is ready for operational induction.”

