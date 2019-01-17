Light Combat Helicopter developed by HAL Successfully Completes Air to Air Missile Firing

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) designed and developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) on Thursday successfully carried out air to air missile firing on a moving aerial target, news agency ANI reported.

Other weapons on the LCH include a 20mm Turret gun and 70 mm Rockets, the firing trials of which have already been completed last year, the tweet further said.

Talking on the trials, HAL chief R Madhavan said, “This is the first time in the country that a helicopter has carried out air-to-air missile engagement. None of the helicopters with the military services in the country has demonstrated such a capability. With this, LCH has successfully completed all weapon integration tests and is ready for operational induction.”