Man arrested for raping 3-month pregnant goat

A three-month pregnant goat was raped to death by a miscreant in rural Patna. The animal was left outside the house of its owner, a local woman, by the alleged rapist. On finding her goat dead on Wednesday morning, she approached the police and registered an FIR.

The accused has been identified as one Mohammed Simraj, a labourer who resided in the nearby Madhepura region. He has been arrested by the Parsa Bazar police, under whose jurisdiction the crime was reported, and booked under the stringent provisions of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Wildlife Protection Act, 1971.

Investigation has revealed the goat was abducted by Simraj on Tuesday night, after he returned from work. The accused was drunk, having consumed alcohol after finishing off his day’s labour. Under an inebriated condition, he ended sexually assaulting the goat.

The assault turned fatal, as the animal succumbed to the rape injuries, a police official told reporters, adding that stern action would be taken against Simraj.