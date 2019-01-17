President appoints Commission to probe corruption

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has appointed a Presidential Commission of Inquiry today to investigate into allegations of corruption and malpractices that had taken place from 15th January 2015 to 31st December 2018.

Accordingly, a retired Supreme Court Justice Upali Abeyratne has been appointed the chairman of this commission of inquiry. The commission has been instructed to submit an interim report within a three-month period and the final report, containing the conclusions and recommendations, within six months.

The commission will look into public complaints, information and conduct prompt, impartial, comprehensive investigations against persons who had held or continue to hold political office and those who have been or continue to serve as public servants and officers of statutory bodies.