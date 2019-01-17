Latest NewsIndia

Prime Minister inaugurates the first ‘completely paperless hospital’

Jan 17, 2019, 08:47 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Ahmedabad. Keeping with the spirit of Digital India, this is a completely paperless hospital. It will serve the common man and support the overarching vision of Ayushman Bharat.

Prime Minister also inaugurated Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show at the Mahatma Mandir Exhibition cum Convention Center in Gandhinagar. The trade show is part of 9th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit which will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister tomorrow.

