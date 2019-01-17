Rakhi Sawant’s fiance Deepak Kalal beaten up by a stranger

Known for bizarre video contents on YouTube, Rakhi Sawant‘s beau, Deepak Kalal is seen being beaten up by a man in a recent video which the celebrity uploaded on the site. The man beating Deepak is also using abusive language and while some consider the video to be shot in Gurgaon, others are of the opinion that it was recorded in Delhi. Needless to say, the video has become viral with a few minutes of being uploaded.

The man beating Deepak Kalal is heard saying that the latter’s video contents on YouTube has adverse effects on viewers. Given a large number of Deepak’s followers on social media, especially school and college going children, the angry man holds Deepak responsible for creating a bad impression on the children’s minds.