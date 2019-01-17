Latest NewsIndiaBusiness

Rupee rises 21 paise against dollar

Jan 17, 2019, 08:13 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Indian rupee reversed its four-day losing streak by recovering 21 paise to close at 71.03 against the US dollar on increased selling of the greenback by exporters and lower crude oil prices.

Besides, liquidity infusion by central banks through open market operations and unveiling an RBI new policy for overseas borrowings, allowing all eligible entities to raise foreign funding under the automatic route and removing sectoral curbs, supported the rupee.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened stronger at 71.15 a dollar against the previous close of 70.24. The local unit moved in a range of 70.92 to 71.40, before finally ending at 71.03, showing a gain of 21 paise.

Tags

Related Articles

Aishwarya Rai’s date with Abhishek Bachchan and Aardhya is family goals! See pics

Feb 8, 2018, 02:45 pm IST

SpaceX launches 64 satellites in a record-breaking mission : Watch Video

Dec 4, 2018, 03:45 pm IST

PM Modi launches system for SC to go paperless

May 10, 2017, 02:36 pm IST

Dog meat sells in name of antelope meat: two arrested

Nov 12, 2017, 11:26 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close