Sabarimala Women Entry: Bindhu and Kanakadurga approach SC seeking protection

The two women, who made history by entering the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple, have approached the Supreme Court seeking protection. Kanakadurga, 39, and Bindu Ammini, 40, approached the court saying that their lives and freedom are in danger and that one of them was already in the hospital after being attacked. The Supreme Court will hear their plea on Friday.

Kanakadurga, who is a government employee, was attacked by her mother-in-law and was admitted in a hospital on Tuesday. A case was filed against her mother-in-law Sumathi, who also claimed that she was attacked by Kanakadurga.

Bindu Ammini, a lecturer of law at Kerala’s Kannur University, has been facing the wrath of right-wing organizations ever since she entered the temple. Her daughter is reportedly not able to attend school as she fears an attack from RSS workers.

Kanakadurga and Bindu are the first women, below the age of 50, to enter the shrine after the Supreme Court order granting entry to women of menstruating age.

The two had gone into hiding after entering the temple on January 2. Their entry had led to widespread violence and harthal in Kerala.