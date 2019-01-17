Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev buys Ducati Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak Edition

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev is now a proud owner of two Ducati bikes, namely the Ducati desert and now the Ducati Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak Edition.

The popular guru, who heads the ISHA foundation, which offers various Yoga and well-being programmes, can time and again expressed his love for the two-wheeler. In August last year, Sadhguru took Baba Ramdev on a bike ride at his famous Coimbatore institute as the Yoga guru rode pillion.

The top-spec Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak in India today. Priced at Rs. 21.42 lakh (ex-showroom India), the motorcycle will be made available in the country in limited units only. However, the company has not specified the number of bikes that will be sold in the country. In comparison to the regular 1260, the Pikes Peak is pricier by Rs. 5.43 lakh in the domestic market. As far as the deliveries are concerned, the company has started dispatching 1260 and 1260 S whereas the deliveries for the Pikes Peak are slated to commence by mid of next month.

As far as the engine specs are concerned, the newly launched Pikes Peak is powered by the same 1262cc liquid cooled L-Twin unit which is also offered on the other two variants. The motor is capable of developing 158hp of power @ 9500 rpm and 129.5Nm of peak torque. The motorcycle features Desmodromic Variable Timing (DVT) that in combination with Desmo valve actuation results in good low-end torque.