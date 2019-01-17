Salman Khan impressed with Kichcha Sudeepa’s new film Pailwaan

A Pailwaan teaser starring Kichcha Sudeepa was released on Tuesday, and Bollywood star Salman Khan cannot stop praising the wrestling act of the Southern star. The teaser starring Kichcha Sudeepa was released a few days ago, and it has received immense response from movie-goers on social media. It shows the macho actor in the role of a wrestler, and his powerful act is quite captivating.

Abhinaya Chakravarthy Sudeepa shared the teaser on his twitter account and wished his fans a very happy Sankranti. Sudeep’s act is not only being appreciated by his local fans but actor Salman Khan also couldn’t stop himself from praising the star on his portrayal.

Salman Khan tweeted, “@KicchaSudeep, you have taken what we started to another level, all the best and congrats to the MAN, to the PAILWAAN.” It can be recalled that Salman Khan was seen as a wrestler in his film Sultan which was a huge box office hit. The film which also starred Anushka Sharma in the female lead, was based on wrestling. Now, three years later, Salman has gone down the memory lane as he shared the Pailwaan teaser. After the blockbuster success of Hebbuli, the superhit combination of Kichcha Sudeepa and Krishna is back again to create another celluloid magic together.