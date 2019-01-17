Swine flu : 39 Dies in 16 days in Rajasthan

The deadly Swine flu has claimed 39 lives in 16 days, since the starting of 2019, in Rajasthan, officials said.

On January 16, the state reported 66 positive cases of swine flu – 29 from Jaipur, eight in Barmer, seven in Jodhpur, four in Sikar, three in Kota, Nagaur, Alwar and Udaipur, two in Ajmer, one in Ganganagar, Pali, Jaisalmer and Pratapgarh. One person died in Pratapgarh on Wednesday.

Since January 1, 4,091 people have been tested for swine flu of which 971 were diagnosed positive, said from the medical and health department. Sixteen deaths were reported from Jodhpur district this year, the officials said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma have given directions to staff of the medical and health department to remain vigilant.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah was also diagnosed with swine flu. He has been admitted to AIIMS Delhi and is currently undergoing treatment.

“I have been diagnosed with swine flu for which the treatment is underway. With God’s grace and good wishes from all of you, I will recover soon,” he said on Twitter on Wednesday.