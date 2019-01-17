Latest NewsIndia

Swine flu : 39 Dies in 16 days in Rajasthan

Jan 17, 2019, 08:54 am IST
Less than a minute

The deadly Swine flu has claimed 39 lives in 16 days, since the starting of 2019, in Rajasthan, officials said.

On January 16, the state reported 66 positive cases of swine flu – 29 from Jaipur, eight in Barmer, seven in Jodhpur, four in Sikar, three in Kota, Nagaur, Alwar and Udaipur, two in Ajmer, one in Ganganagar, Pali, Jaisalmer and Pratapgarh. One person died in Pratapgarh on Wednesday.

Since January 1, 4,091 people have been tested for swine flu of which 971 were diagnosed positive, said from the medical and health department. Sixteen deaths were reported from Jodhpur district this year, the officials said.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma have given directions to staff of the medical and health department to remain vigilant.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah was also diagnosed with swine flu. He has been admitted to AIIMS Delhi and is currently undergoing treatment.

“I have been diagnosed with swine flu for which the treatment is underway. With God’s grace and good wishes from all of you, I will recover soon,” he said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Tags

Related Articles

Nora Fatehi’s ‘Kamariya’ video song hits 10 million views on Youtube : Watch Video

Aug 12, 2018, 07:00 pm IST

Farm Loan Waiver: Jaitley asks states to generate funds from own resources

Jun 12, 2017, 03:13 pm IST

2 days set apart for women to pray at Sabarimala: Here is How Devaswom Board Responded

Nov 24, 2018, 07:48 pm IST
Micromax

Micromax plans to launch new model smartphone for just Rs 1

Jul 6, 2018, 03:56 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close