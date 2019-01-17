This Bollywood actor likely to play the villain role in Shankar’s Indian 2

As per the reports If reports, Akshay Kumar will portray a negative character yet again in Shankar’s Indian 2.

Akshay Kumar, who was seen playing the villain in Shankar’s 2.0 that starred Rajinikanth as the protagonist, may be collaborating with the director for the second time.

The mega-budgeted project will be a sequel to his 1994 film Indian that starred Kamal Haasan as the main man. Last Tuesday, an introductory poster of the film was released by the makers.

According to the report, Shankar had first approached Ajay Devgn for an important role in the film. The actor was offered the part of a policeman. Reasoning why Ajay failed to come on board, a source told the newspaper, “Both, Ajay and Kamal, were keen to collaborate on this film. However, for various reasons, including his prior commitments, Ajay couldn’t come on board.”