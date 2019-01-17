Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is all set for her Telugu movie debut

Jan 17, 2019, 09:49 am IST
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has earned name, fame and stardom amongst the Telugu audiences with her two recent blockbuster hits Sarkar and Pandem Kodi 2.

During a recent interview, the actor said that many filmmakers from Telugu film industry have approached her for a straight Telugu film, but she hasn’t signed any as none of those roles excited her to take up the project. “I think I can do straight Telugu films. I am fluent talking in Telugu, though not so perfect. So I am absolutely fine and ready to be part of Telugu films,” she said.

And the latest news is that the actor signed up for her first Telugu film. She will be essaying a key role in Nageshwar Reddy directorial which will have Sundeep Kishan and Hansika in lead roles. Titled Tenali Ramakrishna BA Bl, the film is going to be a comedy entertainer.

