CCEA approves Numaligarh Refinery capacity expansion project

Jan 18, 2019, 12:05 am IST
Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has decided to expand the capacity of Numligarh Refinery in 3 Million Metric Tonne Per Annum to 9 MMTPA.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said it involves setting up of a crude oil pipeline from Paradip to Numaligarh and Product pipeline from Numaligarh to Siliguri at a cost of over 22 thousand crore rupees.

The project will be completed within a period of 48 months. Goyal said the decision of expansion of refinery will meet the requirement of crude oil and petroleum products in the northeast region. He said it would also generate direct and indirect employment in Assam.

