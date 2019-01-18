Latest NewsIndia

CM Kumaraswamy wants Bharat Ratna for Tumakuru seer Shivakumara

Jan 18, 2019, 03:23 pm IST
Less than a minute

Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday said the Central government should confer the Bharat Ratna on Tumakuru Siddaganga mutt’s 111-year-old pontiff Shivakumara Swami.

“I had recommended Bharat Ratna for Swami in 2006 itself for his good work. If necessary, we will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant the award to Swami,” Kumaraswamy told the media here.

The Swami, who has been in and out of hospitals lately due to advanced age, is currently being treated at the Siddaganga mutt in Tumakuru, about 70 km northwest of Bengaluru.

Known among his followers as a walking god and an incarnation of 12th century social reformer Basava, the Lingayat seer is also the head of the Sree Siddaganga Education Society which runs about 125 educational institutions in the state — from engineering colleges to business schools.

Kumaraswamy said he had recommended the Swami’s name to the Central government for the highest civilian award 13 years ago when he was the Chief Minister heading the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition.

Tags

Related Articles

UP: Man shot dead and 4 women in family gang raped at gunpoint

May 25, 2017, 03:33 pm IST

Latest Gujarat Survey out: BJP far above allies in the result

Nov 10, 2017, 11:59 am IST

Now on sale, toothpaste and soaps made using cow dung, urine !

Jul 24, 2017, 05:38 pm IST

Bollywood Villain reveals Director asked to Tear an Actress’s Clothes Without Her Consent

Oct 30, 2018, 06:33 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close