CPI(M)-led LDF to organise Kerala March highlighting Modi government failures

CPI(M)-led LDF Thursday decided to organise a Kerala March which would pass through the 140 constituencies of the state to highlight ‘failures’ of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the front partners ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Left Democratic Front convener Vijayaraghavan said they would organise a march from both north and southern ends of the state. CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan would lead the march from Thiruvananthapuram and CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran from the north. Both the rallies would culminate at Thrissur on March 2, he said.

Vijayaraghavan said the aim of the march is to bring down the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre. The date of the march is yet to be finalised.

Opposition United Democratic Front spearheaded by the Congress party Thursday also held a meeting of their front partners. The UDF meet witnessed demands of more seats by the alliance partners including Kerala Congress (M) and Kerala Congress (Jacob). Of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, 12 were won by the UDF and the remaining 8 by LDF in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Two of the seats are lying vacant – Wayanad and Kottayam.