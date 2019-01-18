Latest NewsIndia

Digital India : PM Modi buys Khadi Jackets using RuPay Card

Jan 18, 2019, 06:30 am IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a three-day visit to Gujarat, inaugurated the ninth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit today. After inaugurating the Ahmedabad shopping festival, he purchased a jacket from one of the stalls.

At the KVIB stall, a smiling PM Modi stopped to browse through some khadi jackets that he is often seen wearing. After choosing one, he paid for the purchase using his RuPay debit card.

RuPay is an Indian domestic card scheme conceived and launched by the National Payments Corporation of India on March 26,2012. PM Modi has pushed for the use of RuPay — termed as India’s answer to international payment agencies Visa and Mastercard — while promoting digital payments under his Digital India campaign.

Tags

Related Articles

Saif-Ali-Khan-and-Kareena-Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor and hubby Saif Ali Khan spotted together at Prithvi Theatre festival

Nov 6, 2018, 10:11 am IST

After Mayawati Breaks, Alliance Lone BSP Minister Quits JD(S)- Congress Alliance

Oct 12, 2018, 06:51 am IST

The Pakistani Fan is Back Again and Twitter Can’t Stop Talking About Her

Sep 24, 2018, 08:00 am IST
pollution mask

Wear This New Mask To Protect Yourself From Pollution In India

Aug 11, 2018, 07:56 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close