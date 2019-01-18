Digital India : PM Modi buys Khadi Jackets using RuPay Card

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a three-day visit to Gujarat, inaugurated the ninth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit today. After inaugurating the Ahmedabad shopping festival, he purchased a jacket from one of the stalls.

At the KVIB stall, a smiling PM Modi stopped to browse through some khadi jackets that he is often seen wearing. After choosing one, he paid for the purchase using his RuPay debit card.

At the Ahmedabad Shopping Festival I too could not resist from shopping! Purchased some Khadi products using the RuPay card. I urge you all- keep buying Khadi and contribute to the empowerment of lakhs of weavers associated with the industry. It is also a great tribute to Bapu! pic.twitter.com/DVTAIwFJz2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2019

RuPay is an Indian domestic card scheme conceived and launched by the National Payments Corporation of India on March 26,2012. PM Modi has pushed for the use of RuPay — termed as India’s answer to international payment agencies Visa and Mastercard — while promoting digital payments under his Digital India campaign.