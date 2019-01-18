Earliest rock-cut cave temples in Kerala: Rock-Cut Cave

Considered to be the smallest rock-cut shrine in southern India, the Vizhinjam Rock-cut cave is dated to back to 8th century. The shrine has a central cell with an independent sculpture of Dakshinamurthy and on either side of the cell are unfinished sculptures of Siva and Parvathi. It is believed to be one of the earliest rock-cut cave temples in Kerala. This rock-cut cave is now a protected monument under the control of the Archaeological Survey of India since 1965.

Temple Timings: 09:00 – 18:00 hrs. It remains closed on Mondays.

Getting there

Nearest railway station: Thiruvananthapuram Central, about 12 km

Nearest airport: Trivandrum International Airport, about 13 km