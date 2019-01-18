Travel & TourismLatest NewsTravelmaniaTourism

Earliest rock-cut cave temples in Kerala: Rock-Cut Cave

Jan 18, 2019, 02:04 pm IST
Less than a minute

Considered to be the smallest rock-cut shrine in southern India, the Vizhinjam Rock-cut cave is dated to back to 8th century. The shrine has a central cell with an independent sculpture of Dakshinamurthy and on either side of the cell are unfinished sculptures of Siva and Parvathi. It is believed to be one of the earliest rock-cut cave temples in Kerala. This rock-cut cave is now a protected monument under the control of the Archaeological Survey of India since 1965.

Temple Timings: 09:00 – 18:00 hrs. It remains closed on Mondays.

Getting there
Nearest railway station: Thiruvananthapuram Central, about 12 km

Nearest airport: Trivandrum International Airport, about 13 km

Tags

Related Articles

Mumbai fire reports: yet another incident in Lower Parel

Jan 19, 2018, 08:31 am IST

This is What R Balakrishna Pillai Said About Supreme Court’s Verdict on Sabarimala

Oct 2, 2018, 04:39 pm IST

Rekha Sharma Wants Confessions to Be Stopped in Church and Rapes to be Investigated by Centre

Jul 26, 2018, 02:34 pm IST

Samsung to launch 5G smartphone, See more details here

Oct 28, 2018, 08:26 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close