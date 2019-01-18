Latest NewsIndia

Enforcement Directorate registers money laundering case against Akhilesh Yadav

Jan 18, 2019, 08:03 pm IST
Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and others in connection with alleged illegal mining in the state.

The development comes days after the CBI registered a case on January 2nd against 11 people, including public servants and others, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Yadav was holding the mining portfolio in 2012-13 besides being the UP CM. As per the CBI sources, he had allegedly approved around 15 mining leases in a single day then.

