ISL 5: Kerala Blasters sign Nelo Vingada as new head coach

Kerala Blasters has appointed a new coach. The team will kickstart the second phase of the ISL 2018-19 on January 25 under a new coach, Nelo Vingada.

The 65-year-old Portuguese manager will replace Englishman David James. David James quit the position at the end of a disappointing first phase, which saw them win only one of 12 matches. The team is in eighth place.

‘The Professor’, as Vingada is known, was part of Iran’s coaching staff in the ongoing AFC Asian Cup. He has coached Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, and Iran U-23 teams, apart from managing Iranian club, Persepolis in 2009.

In 2016, he took charge of the NorthEast United team and remained with them until 2017, when he was appointed the coach of the Malaysian national football team. But he resigned a few months later after Malaysia failed to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup.