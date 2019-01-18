NEWS

Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorists carry out grenade attacks on security forces

Jan 18, 2019, 09:34 pm IST
Terrorists carried out two grenade attacks on security forces in Kashmir.

In Srinagar that the militants hurled hand grenade towards security personnel party near Clock Tower in the city. The grenade exploded with damage to some vehicles but no one was hurt. The search operation has been launched to nab the attackers.

In another incident, terrorists lobbed a grenade at security forces in Shopian district of south Kashmir. There was no injury to anyone and damage to properties due to the explosion.

Terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed responsibly for the grenade attacks.

