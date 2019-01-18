CinemaLatest Newscelebrities

Kangana visit temple in Himachal to seeks blessing ahead of the film release

Jan 18, 2019, 11:06 am IST
Kangana Ranaut recently visited the temple of her Kuldevi Maa Mahisasurmardani in Himachal and prayed for the success of her film. Her team posted the picture on social media and the actress can be seen dressed in the traditional attire.

The caption read: “#KanganaRanaut in Himachal at Kuldevi Maa Mahisasurmardini temple consecration. #ManikarnikaTheQueenOfJhansi #Shakti #himachal_pradesh”

The ‘queen’ of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her ambitious project ‘Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi’. The film is high on the buzz word and will see Kangana play the titular role of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi on-screen. This is the actress’s first-period drama.

