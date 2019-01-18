CinemaLatest Newscelebrities

KGF is breaking some of the records of Baahubali. The latest record is KGF broke Baahubali 2’s lifetime collections in Karnataka and emerged as the highest grosser in the state. KGF collected Rs. 125 crores in Karnataka alone whereas Baahubali 2 collected Rs. 122 crores. Also, KGF became the 4th highest grossing Hindi dubbed film by collecting Rs. 43.42 crores in 4 weeks.

