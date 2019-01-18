Lok Sabha Elections 2019 : No Alliance with Congress, says AAP

Delhi Development Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai on Friday announced that the AAP will contest all the LS seats in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. He further dismissed speculation of a possible alliance between the Congress and the AAP in Delhi for the 2019 elections.

AAP’s Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai said the decision was taken by the AAP in the wake of the recent statements of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit, opposing an alliance with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

“In the interest of the country, we were ready to drink the poison of the Congress, but the statements show that the Congress is still seeped in its arrogance. The AAP will contest all the Lok Sabha seats in the three states on its own,” Rai said.

He further said that the AAP will announce the names of the candidates for the Lok Sabha polls soon. Notably, after being inducted as Delhi Congress president, Sheila Dikshit had earlier this week said she is not in favour of an alliance with the AAP and prefers that the party contests alone. However, Dikshit did not outrightly reject a tie-up with the AAP.

“No, I am not in favour of it (alliance with AAP),” the former Delhi CM told IANS. “The Aam Aadmi Party is not a very polished party. For instance, why did they do all that …Rajiv Gandhi having got the award (Bharat Ratna). What have they got to do with it? They never gave the award 22 years ago. Why did they pick it up? They just pick up things. I don’t think they think before what they are doing,” Dikshit said when asked to elaborate on the reasons for not going for an alliance with the AAP.

“Anyway, for me, I mean they are the ruling party of Delhi so that relevance is there but otherwise they are an irrelevant party,” added Dikshit.