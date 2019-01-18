PM congratulates youngest Grandmaster

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated India’s youngest ever Grandmaster D Gukesh.

In a tweet, Modi said, the champion of chess, Young D.Gukesh has made the country proud by his accomplishment. The Prime Minister said, his diligence and perseverance are noteworthy.

D.Gukesh captured the title at the Delhi International chess Grandmaster Open held on Tuesday. 12-year-old Gukesh became India’s youngest and the world’s second youngest Grandmaster on Tuesday. Gukesh, who started of at the tender age of seven, missed out on the world record by just 17 days. Gukesh’s father, Rajinikanth gave up his practice as a doctor to help his child pursue a career in chess.