Trump cancels US delegation’s trip to World Economic Forum

Jan 18, 2019, 08:14 pm IST
US President Donald Trump has cancelled the US delegation’s trip to the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos, Switzerland, due to the partial government shutdown.

The cancellation of the US delegation visit to the WEF meeting came on a day Trump postponed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Brussels, Egypt, and Afghanistan, citing the shutdown. The five-day summit is slated to begin at the Swiss resort town of Davos from Monday.

The longest-ever shutdown in US history has rendered over 8 lakh federal employees without work. It has crippled the functioning of several key wings of the government including Security and State department.

