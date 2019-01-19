Latest NewsIndia

A fire broke out at the tent in the Kumbh Mela

Jan 19, 2019, 08:19 pm IST
A fire broke out in the tented city at the Kumbh Mela but was doused soon. No one injured.

The fire, which broke in a tent of Sector 13 , was controlled before it could spread, officials said.

It was the second fire at the Mela premises. A day before the event began on January 15, a massive fire had engulfed a tent triggering panic among pilgrims.

One car, which was parked near the tent, was also gutted in the fire but no one was injured.

According to reports, the fire started in one of the tents at Digambar Akhara and quickly spread. Fire fighters and police reached the spot at the spot to carry out rescue operations.

