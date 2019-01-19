CinemaLatest Newscelebrities

Ahead of Manikarnika release the producer of the Kangana Ranaut starrer reportedly battling for life at a hospital

Jan 19, 2019, 11:42 pm IST
Manikarnika producer Kamal Jain suffered from a paralytic stroke recently and is battling for Life on the ventilator at the moment.

Earlier in the day, the producer had tweeted, “Dear friends, this certainly is not the best time to be in hospital. Hope to get well soon and enjoy the success of our collective dream & hardwork. My best wishes to all.”

 

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi starring Kangana Raut is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2019.

