Amazon Megasale offers and discount for smartphones, See More Here..!!

Amazon Great Indian Sale Deals
Deals for Prime members during Prime Early Access (From 12 noon on January 19, 2019):
- LG V40, LG’s new flagship smartphone, will launch during Prime Early Access. The device comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, triple rear and dual front cameras.
- TCL (65-inch) 4K Android TV priced at Rs. 149,900 will be available for Rs. 74,990 + Rs. 10,000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance exclusively for Prime members.
Smartphones & Accessories
- Up to 40 per cent off on mobile phones; No Cost EMI starting Rs. 834/month; Various exchange offers up to Rs. 10,000.
- Total Damage Protection starting at Rs. 599.
- Bluetooth headphones from WeCool starting from INR 799.
- Up to 50 per cent off on TAGG Headphones & Speakers.
- OnePlus 6T: Get up to 70 per cent Guaranteed Exchange Price for your OnePlus 6T; Extra Rs. 2,000 off on exchange; No Cost EMI starting Rs. 6,334 per month.
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 powered by Exynos 8895 processor and a 6.3 inches QHD+ screen will be available at a price of Rs. 39,990 along with No-Cost EMI.
- Extra Rs. 9,000 off on exchange on Samsung Galaxy S9; No-Cost EMI starting Rs. 5,443/month.
- Redmi Y2 now starting at Rs. 7,999; Extra Rs. 2,000 off on exchange on Redmi 6 Pro and Mi A2; Redmi 6A now on open sale.
- Realme U1 powered by Helio P70 with 25MP AI selfie camera to be available at a discounted price; No cost EMI starting Rs. 1650 per month.
- Honor announces pre-booking offers on its flagship Honor View 20 which is launching on 29th January;pre-book now and get free Bluetooth sport earphones worth Rs. 2,999; Honor dual camera smartphones now starting at Rs. 8,499.
- Up to 43 per cent off on Huawei smartphones with a 24MP selfie and dual rear camera; Launch of the new Huawei Y9 2019 with a 6.5-inch screen and 4000mAh battery; Get free Boat Rockerz Sports Bluetooth earphones
Consumer Electronics
- Up to 60 per cent off on Electronics with No Cost EMI & Exchange offers.
- Up to Rs. 40,000 off on Laptops.
- Up to 60 per cent off on Hard Drives and Headphones.
- Up to 50 per cent off on Speakers.
- Flat Rs. 10,500 off on Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch.
- Up to 55 per cent off on Large Appliances; Up to 55 per cent off on TVs; No-cost EMI offers across products
- Save up to Rs. 35,000 on Refrigerators
- Up to Rs. 11,000 off on Washing Machines
- Up to Rs. 25,000 off on Air Conditioners
- Up to Rs. 8,000 off on Dishwashers
- Up to 55 per cent off on Chimneys
Deals on Amazon Devices
- Flat 25 per cent off on FireTV Stick
- Up to Rs. 3,500 off on Kindle eReaders
- Up to Rs. 3,000 off on Echo Devices
