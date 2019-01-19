Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Cold Sores Fast

Cold sores are also referred to as fever blisters. They are tiny, fluid-filled blisters and usually occur in patches on or around your lips. Once these blisters burst, a crust forms over them.

Cold sores can be transmitted from one person to another by close contact like kissing. It is caused by the herpes simplex virus (HSV-1) that is closely related to the one that causes genital herpes (HSV-2). Both these viruses can be easily spread by oral sex. Cold sores are contagious, irrespective of whether they are visible or not.

Although cold sores can heal on their own, they may take up to four weeks to go away completely.

Effective Home Remedy;

Ice Cube

You Will Need

An ice cube

What You Have To Do

Hold the ice cube on the cold sore to reduce the swelling and itching. Avoid scratching it.

How Often You Need To Do This

Repeat this several times in a day.

Why This Works

Ice can reduce the swelling and may help the cold sores heal faster