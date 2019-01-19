Health & FitnessLatest News

Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Cold Sores Fast

Jan 19, 2019, 10:26 am IST
Less than a minute

Cold sores are also referred to as fever blisters. They are tiny, fluid-filled blisters and usually occur in patches on or around your lips. Once these blisters burst, a crust forms over them.

Cold sores can be transmitted from one person to another by close contact like kissing. It is caused by the herpes simplex virus (HSV-1) that is closely related to the one that causes genital herpes (HSV-2). Both these viruses can be easily spread by oral sex. Cold sores are contagious, irrespective of whether they are visible or not.

Although cold sores can heal on their own, they may take up to four weeks to go away completely.

Effective Home Remedy;

Ice Cube
You Will Need
An ice cube

What You Have To Do
Hold the ice cube on the cold sore to reduce the swelling and itching. Avoid scratching it.

How Often You Need To Do This
Repeat this several times in a day.

Why This Works
Ice can reduce the swelling and may help the cold sores heal faster

Tags

Related Articles

An accused had his penis measured in Newzealand

May 25, 2018, 11:24 am IST

Indian Navy chief to visit Israel next week after signing billions in weapons deal

Jun 7, 2017, 10:16 pm IST

Google Doodle honours Indian Statistical Institute co-founder PC Mahalanobis

Jun 29, 2018, 06:43 pm IST

No-confidence motion is what Modi-Government

Mar 19, 2018, 12:17 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close