ISRO to launch exclusive satellite to help MHA

A satellite will be launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) exclusively for the Home Ministry to help it further strengthen its frontiers with Pakistan and Bangladesh among others.

The move is part of recommendations made by a task force on the use of space technology in improving border management which has been accepted by Home Minister Rajnath Singh

To execute the project in a time-bound manner, a short, medium and long-term plan has been proposed for implementation in five years in close coordination with the ISRO and the Defence Ministry.

“Major recommendations of the report are to build capacity in border guarding forces to use space resources for security, operational planning and border infrastructure development,” the statement issued by the Home Ministry said.

In short term, immediate needs of border guarding forces will be met by procurement of high-resolution imagery and the hiring of bandwidth for communications, it said.

“In mid-term, one satellite is being launched by the ISRO for the exclusive use of the MHA,” the statement said.

Over the long term, the MHA will develop ground segment and network infrastructure to share satellite resources by user agencies, develop a central archival facility for storing various imagery resources and dissemination of the same to user agencies, it said.

“Deployment of the Central Armed Police Forces in remote areas will be also coordinated by satellite communications. Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System-based GPS will provide navigation facilities for operational parties in high altitude, remote and difficult borders and Naxal areas,” the Home Ministry said.