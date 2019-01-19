Mamata’s Maha Rally : Opposition leaders meet Mamata Banerjee

The stage is set for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s “United India” rally in Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Grounds as several opposition leaders arrived for the “historic” event to prepare a roadmap for a coalition against the Narendra Modi-led BJP government. Taking to Twitter on Saturday morning, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said, “Only few hours to go for the historic ‘United India Rally’ at Brigade Parade Grounds. I welcome all national leaders, supporters and lakhs of people to participate in today’s rally to pledge to build a stronger, progressive and united India.”

More than 20 national political leaders, including former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha and Arun Shourie; three present chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrababu Naidu and H D Kumaraswamy; and former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Akhilesh Yadav and Gegong Apang are expected to attend the meeting, PTI quoted TMC sources as saying. The Congress is expected to be represented by Mallikarjun Kharge and Abhishek Manu Singhvi. The importance of regional parties and their unity in the run-up to Lok Sabha polls is also expected to be highlighted. A thick security blanket has been thrown around the sprawling ground to prevent any untoward incident.