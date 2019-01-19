Sisters supporting rape survivor in Kerala church nun rape case written a letter to CM Pinarayi Vijayan seeking his intervention

The sisters supporting the alleged rape survivor in Kerala church nun rape case has written a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking his intervention in the matter.

Bishop Mulakkal has been accused of raping and forcing unnatural sex on the nun multiple times between 2014 and 2016.

According to news agency ANI, the letter read as follows, “We and Sr. Neena Rose who is also an inmate in the house are facing imminent threats from the de-facto complainant’s side. We think it is our duty to support and ‘to be with’ the victim of rape, who is our colleague/a sister. The recent developments show that we are not safe in any aspects considering the power, influence and the past activities of the other side.”

It further added that the accused Bishop Franco is very powerful in all aspects. His aim is to sabotage the case and to escape somehow, from the crime he had committed. The supporting nuns also mentioned about their transfer in the letter and said, A few days ago, they had received transfer orders from the Superior of the Congregation, Sr. Regina, who is always dancing to the tune orchestrated by Bishop Franco.

It further mentioned that as per the orders, Sr. Anupama is transferred to Punjab, Sr. Josephine to Jharkhand, Sr. Alphy to Bihar and Sr. Aneitta to Kannur. The survivor nun is actually living at the strength and support being extended from complainants side.

Accused Bishop Franco is supported by some of the church authorities and his henchmen, the letter added.

ANI reported the letter also pointed out that the supporting nuns claimed, the accused and his supporters are making false propagations and character assassination against them. Their aim of the present transfer is to pressurise and threaten them, as they are prominent witnesses in the case. They want to split all of us and put into different locations in India.

However, in the concluding statement, the nuns humbly requested to the CM for his interfere in the matter and to ensure that all of them could live in St. Francis Mission Home, Kuravilangad, till the trial of the case is over, especially considering their safety.