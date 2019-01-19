These are the most expensive things owned by South Indian actress Samantha Akkineni

Top celebrities in India, especially actors, and actresses are owners of some of the most luxurious things in the world.

One of the leading actresses in Tamil and Telugu films, Samantha Akkineni has a net worth of Rs 356 crore and an annual income of Rs 2.5 crore. The diva is married to Nagarjuna’s son Naga Chaitanya.

Here are 5 ridiculously expensive things that Samantha Akkineni owns:

1) Chanel Make-Up set – Rs 1 lakh (approximately)

2) Jaguar XF – Rs 62 Lakh

Audi Q7 – Rs 70 lakh

Porsche – Rs 1.15 crore

5) Hyderbad House – Rs 10 crore