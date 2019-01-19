Latest Newscelebrities

These are the most expensive things owned by South Indian actress Samantha Akkineni

Jan 19, 2019, 11:10 am IST
Top celebrities in India, especially actors, and actresses are owners of some of the most luxurious things in the world.

One of the leading actresses in Tamil and Telugu films, Samantha Akkineni has a net worth of Rs 356 crore and an annual income of Rs 2.5 crore. The diva is married to Nagarjuna’s son Naga Chaitanya.

Here are 5 ridiculously expensive things that Samantha Akkineni owns:

1) Chanel Make-Up set – Rs 1 lakh (approximately)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Makeup ??? #musthaves #perksofthejob my fav forever @tokala.ravi best makeup artist #family #instalove #alltheprettythings

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

2) Jaguar XF – Rs 62 Lakh

Jaguar XF

Audi Q7 – Rs 70 lakh

 

Audi Q7

Porsche – Rs 1.15 crore

Porsche

5) Hyderbad House – Rs 10 crore

Samantha Akkineni Naga Chaitanya house hyderabad

