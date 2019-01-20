52 militants killed in airstrike

US military claimed that it has carried out an airstrike in Somalia that killed 52 al-Shabab extremists in response to an attack on Somali forces. US Africa Command statement said the airstrike occurred today near Jilib in Middle Juba region. The US said Somali forces had come under attack by a large group of the al-Qaida-linked extremists. There were no reports of US forces killed or injured.

Al-Shabab controls large parts of rural southern and central Somalia and continues to carry out high-profile attacks. The group claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on a luxury hotel complex in Kenya’s capital on Tuesday.