BJP leader B.S.Yeddyurappa asks Congress MLA’s to go to drought-hit districts

In Karnataka, BJP state President B S Yeddyurappa has asked Congress legislators to go to drought-hit districts instead of spending time in a resort and assured them that BJP will never attempt to poach their MLAs.

He also revealed that BJP MLAs are also coming back to the state from Delhi and will visit drought-hit areas in the state.

The Congress legislative party leader Siddaramaiah has welcomed the statement of Yeddyurappa tweeting that BJP must not try to destabilise the Government. Union Minister Sadananda Gowda accused Congress of maligning politics by its infighting and said the coalition Government must govern efficiently or quit.