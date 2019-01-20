Latest NewsIndia

BJP leader B.S.Yeddyurappa asks Congress MLA’s to go to drought-hit districts

Jan 20, 2019, 08:39 am IST
Less than a minute

In Karnataka, BJP state President B S Yeddyurappa has asked Congress legislators to go to drought-hit districts instead of spending time in a resort and assured them that BJP will never attempt to poach their MLAs.
He also revealed that BJP MLAs are also coming back to the state from Delhi and will visit drought-hit areas in the state.

The Congress legislative party leader Siddaramaiah has welcomed the statement of Yeddyurappa tweeting that BJP must not try to destabilise the Government. Union Minister Sadananda Gowda accused Congress of maligning politics by its infighting and said the coalition Government must govern efficiently or quit.

Tags

Related Articles

Singer Tracy Chapman files complaint against Nicki Minaj

Oct 25, 2018, 10:17 am IST
No petrol and diesel on June 16

No petrol and diesel on June 16, bunks will go dry from 15th midnight

Jun 12, 2017, 11:15 am IST
kodiyeri balakrishnan

This is How Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Responded to Sabarimala Verdict

Nov 13, 2018, 05:06 pm IST
bus crashed with train

Bus accident kills 13: driver accused of careless driving and phone usage

Apr 27, 2018, 10:03 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close