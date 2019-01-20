Latest NewsInternational

Fuel from Iran is financing Yemen rebels’ war

Jan 20, 2019, 07:43 am IST
A Houthi militant secures the vicinity of United Nations offices where people demonstrated to demand for reopening of Sanaa airport in Sanaa, Yemen December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A UN report has said that fuel is being shipped illegally from Iran to Houthi Shiite rebels in Yemen to finance their war against the government. The report, submitted by a UN panel of experts to the Security Council, said it found that the fuel was loaded from Iranian ports under false documentation to avoid required UN inspections. It added that the revenue from the sale of this fuel is being used to finance the Houthi war effort.

The conflict in Yemen began with the 2014 takeover of the capital Sanaa by the Iranian-backed Houthis, who toppled the government of Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. A Saudi-led coalition allied with Hadi’s internationally-recognized government has been fighting the Houthis since 2015.

The conflict is viewed by international bodies as a proxy war between regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The fighting in the Arab world’s poorest country has taken a terrible toll on civilians, with thousands killed and a catastrophic humanitarian crisis underway. Millions suffer from food and medical care shortages and the country has been pushed to the brink of famine.

