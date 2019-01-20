Know more about Super Blood Wolf Moon, Date and timing in India

The term Super Blood Wolf Moon comprises of- Super Moon, Blood Moon and Wolf Moon. It is a type of Total Lunar Eclipse. When the full moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit making the moon look bigger and brighter, then it is called the Super Moon while the term Wolf is a traditional name given to the full moon of January by Old Farmer’s Almanac, Native Americans and colonial Europeans.

During the total eclipse, sunlight shining through Earth’s atmosphere is bent towards the red part of the spectrum turning the lunar disk go reddish- orange in color and hence it is named Blood Moon as well and Total Lunar Eclipse occurs when the Sun, the Moon and the Earth fall in the perfect line. Therefore, the word Super Blood Wolf Moon has been given to this rare phenomenon as the Total Lunar Eclipse happens to coincide with Super Wolf Moon which turns bloody red in color.

Where to watch the Super Blood Wolf Moon of January 20-21, 2019?

The cosmic event will be visible clearly in North, South, Central America, East Asia, Western Europe and most part of Africa. Indians will sadly won’t be able to witness this years’ Total Lunar Eclipse.

Date and time of the Super Blood Wolf Moon of January 20-21, 2019

According to the National Geographic, the Eclipse will begin at 9:36 pm ET Jan 20 (8:06 am Jan 21) and continue for long 63 minutes.The moon will be at its deepest at 12:12 a.m. ET (05:12 UT).

How to watch the Super Blood Wolf Moon of January 20-21, 2019?

Lunar Eclipses can be seen with bare eyes unlike Solar Eclipses, therefore, you don’t need any kind of equipment to watch the event. The cloudy sky may block your view. For those who are on the wrong part of the planet can enjoy the live stream on- astronomerswithoutborders.org.