‘People make mistakes and let’s not get too far into the controversy’ Sourav Ganguly defended KL Rahul and Hardik

Former Indian skipper and chief of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) Sourav Ganguly on Thursday batted for cricketers KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, who have been facing charges for misbehaving and stating sexist and misogynist comments during a TV show, Koffee with Karan, hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.

The former cricketer added that KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya both are good cricketers and they should make sure that they don’t do it again in future.

Sourav Ganguly said that he has not seen the controversial episode of Koffee with Karan as he watches Comedy Nights with Kapil. The 46-year-old former Indian opener feels that one can’t generalise that only cricketers should behave responsibly. People make mistakes and let’s not get too far into the controversy.

Ganguly further added that he believes whoever has done it will realise the mistake and come out as a better person. We are all human beings. We are not machines that everything you put in comes out perfect. “They may be role models but they are under pressure all the time to perform,” Ganguly said.