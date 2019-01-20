Sushant Singh’s upcoming movie landed in legal trouble

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s upcoming film, Rifleman, has got itself into legal trouble already. The makers of recently release film 72 Hours: Martyr Who Never Died, have claimed that they had the original rights to make a film on the life of Indian soldier Jaswant Singh Rawat.

The director of 72 Hours…, Avinash Dhyani organised a press conference on January 19 in Mumbai and stated that Sushant and team should have done their research before announcing the film. The film’s producer Prashil Rawat, and lawyer Nagesh Mishra were also present in the press conference.

Dhyani, who is the director and lead actor of 72 Hours…, highlights the life of rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat in the film released on January 18. On January 15 (Army Day), Sushant made an announcement through his social media account that he is going to be a part of Rifleman. He took to Twitter to post a motion poster of the film and wrote, “An advancing enemy. A border to protect. 1 Braveheart. #RIFLEMAN ?? On the occasion of Army Day, excited to announce my next film @adgpi Produced by @abundantia_ent & @poojafilms” (sic)