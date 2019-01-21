CBI Director Case: Chief Justice withdraws himself from hearing

Chief Justice of India(CJI) Ranjan Gogoi withdrew himself from hearing a plea challenging the appointment of M.Nageswara Rao as the interim CBI director. The Chief Justice said he would be part of the selection committee meeting to choose the new CBI director.

The high-powered selection committee comprises the Prime minister, the leader of the largest opposition party and the CJI or his nominee judge of the apex court.

A bench comprising CJI and Justice Sanjiv Khanna was hearing a PIL filed by NGO Common Cause challenging the appointment of Rao as the interim CBI director.