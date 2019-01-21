ICC Test Rankings: India, Virat Kohli maintain top positions

India, with 116 points, stayed as the No. 1 ranked Test team. Kohli with 922 points maintains his top position. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson with 897 points ranked second.

Cheteshwar Pujara is ranked third among the batsmen while young Turk Rishabh Pant has entered the top 20 with a career-best 17th rank.

In the bowler’s list, Kagiso Rabada still topped the chart while Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are the best-ranked Indians at fifth and ninth place respectively. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has climbed to 15th spot with 711 points.