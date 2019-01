National Commission for Women has issued a notice to BJP MLA Sadhana Singh for her derogatory remarks against BSP leader Mayawati. Taking suo motu cognizance, the NCW termed the MLA’s comments as extremely offensive and unethical and sought her explanation. The Commission said the remark shows disrespect towards the dignity and respect of women in general.

The Mughalsarai MLA had made the objectionable comments a few days ago which was criticized by the political parties.