Patidar leader Hardik Patel to marry childhood friend

Hardik Patel, the young Patidar leader, is set to tie the knot with his childhood friend in Gujarat’s Disgar village on January 27, latest media reports said. According to an Indian Express report, while Patel himself has not commented on his impending wedding, his father Bharat Patel has confirmed the news.

“Yes, they will be getting married at Digsar village in Surendranagar district on January 27,” Patel senior was quoted as saying by the Indian Express. A Times of India report said that the 25-year-old will marry Kinjil Parikh, who is reportedly his childhood friend. Patel and Parikh were living in same locality of Ahmedabad’s Chandannagari.

Both families have rejected the rumours that it was an inter-caste wedding. Patel senior says that, “she (the bride) is Parikh Patel and belongs to our Patidar community only.” Kinjil Parikh used to study with Hardik Patel’s sister Monica Patel. In 2016, the quota leader’s parents had announced his engagement, while he was still lodged in prison.

According to Times of India report, Kinjil Parikh is a commerce graduate and is currently pursuing LLB from Gandhinagar.