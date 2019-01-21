Prime Minister’s ‘s gifts to be auctioned this month

National Gallery of Modern Art will organise an auction of gifts presented to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi from all across the country. The amount raised in lieu of auction will be used for the Project ‘Namami Gange’. The auction will be conducted on 27th and 28th of this month at National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi.

Around one thousand 900 such exclusive gifts are currently on display for the public in National Gallery of Modern Art, Jaipur House, New Delhi. The gift items include paintings, sculptures, shawls, Jackets, and traditional musical instruments.

The reserve price of most items is Rs 500. A website featuring the gifts is likely to go live soon. Items can be viewed on the portal www.pmmementos.gov.in.