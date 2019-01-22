All women RPF squad ‘Joymati Bahini’ launched

An RPF Women Squad named as ‘JOYMATI BAHINI’, comprising women sub-inspector and constables of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) was officially launched by B.B. Mishra, Inspector General cum Principal Chief Security Commissioner of N.F. Railway at Kamkhaya Railway Station. It was named after the courageous princess Joymati.

The main aim of the division is to strengthen women security around Guwahati region within railway premises and trains.

This is one of the many initiatives launched by Railways especially for women and child safety. Recently, the North Eastern Railway (NER) installed ‘panic buttons’ in coaches and deployed women police personnel on trains during night hours. The ‘panic buttons’ in coaches would be directly linked with the train’s guard coach.